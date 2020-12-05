Haryana home minister who received Covaxin trial shot tests positive for COVID-19

A minister from BJP-ruled state in India who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has tested positive for COVID-19, raising concern over efficacy of the vaccines.

Haryana minister for Home, Urban Local Bodies, Technical Education, Science and Technology Anil Vij had received the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin during its phase-III trial some two weeks ago, media reports said.

#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. pic.twitter.com/xKuXWLeFAB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The minister turned to Twitter to declare about himself getting infected by coronavirus on Saturday.

“I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona,” Vij tweeted.