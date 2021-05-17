Hapless woman carries hubby’s body, lights funeral pyre as none comes for help

PATNA—A woman in Bihar performed the last rites of her husband after no relatives or villagers came to help her when he died from COVID-19.

Woman Meena Devi’s husband Harikant Rai was admitted to a government hospital in Rosera town in Samastipur district after he suffered severe Covid infections.

He was shifted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) when his condition worsened. He died finally.

The woman waited for help from relatives for 18 hours but as all ignored, she finally decided to perform last rites of her husband.

With helps from an NGO Kabir Seva Sansthan, she not only carried her husband body to the crematorium but also lighted his funeral pyre while dressed in PPE suit.

Even more shocking incident was reported from Lakhisarai district where a man carried the body of his father with a JCB machine and then buried his body on the sandy beds of a local river after he died of COVID-19.