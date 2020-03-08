The Bihar Post

Hapless villagers rely on Neem leaves as chicken pox strikes four Patna villages

BiharHEALTH
By TBP Desk
Chicken pox, Neem leaves, Patna, Bihar, Bihar news
10

PATNA—Chicken pox, a highly contagious infection caused by varicella zoster virus, has struck in a virulent form in four villages of Bihar, infecting more than 100 villagers.

According to reports, the infection has spread in four villages of Ghoswari block in Patna district. Reports said infection has affected more than 100 villagers causing panic in the areas.

- Sponsored -

Right now four medical teams are camping at the affected villages and providing medical attention to the suffering villagers. The health department has asked the villagers to maintain cleanliness and keep dirt away from their localities.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand doctors prescribe pregnancy test to men, condoms to woman for stomach pain

You May Like this also

Govt holds salary of Bihar doctor who…

TBP Desk

Bihar presents happy environment for…

TBP Desk

The symptoms of chicken pox are skin rash, itchiness, fever, tiredness, dehydration, headache and mouth soreness, and it spreads through cough and flue of the affected persons.

Hapless villagers are now hugely relying on Neem leaves for relief.

Experts suggest many home remedies for this disease. Of them, most used is use of Neem leaves. Experts say taking bath from water having boiled with Neem leaves has miraculous healing power. Even keeping plenty of Neem leaves at home brings instant relief.

ALSO READ: From tiger’s urine to solar light: How Jharkhand battles to keep elephants away

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5362 posts 1 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Weddings guests conveyed road safety…

TBP Desk

Host of BJP leaders cancel Holi Milan…

TBP Desk

#CoronaVirus: More than 100 suspects…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,146

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More