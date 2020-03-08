Hapless villagers rely on Neem leaves as chicken pox strikes four Patna villages

PATNA—Chicken pox, a highly contagious infection caused by varicella zoster virus, has struck in a virulent form in four villages of Bihar, infecting more than 100 villagers.

According to reports, the infection has spread in four villages of Ghoswari block in Patna district. Reports said infection has affected more than 100 villagers causing panic in the areas.

- Sponsored -

Right now four medical teams are camping at the affected villages and providing medical attention to the suffering villagers. The health department has asked the villagers to maintain cleanliness and keep dirt away from their localities.

ALSO READ:

The symptoms of chicken pox are skin rash, itchiness, fever, tiredness, dehydration, headache and mouth soreness, and it spreads through cough and flue of the affected persons.

Hapless villagers are now hugely relying on Neem leaves for relief.

Experts suggest many home remedies for this disease. Of them, most used is use of Neem leaves. Experts say taking bath from water having boiled with Neem leaves has miraculous healing power. Even keeping plenty of Neem leaves at home brings instant relief.

ALSO READ: