Hapless Bihar woman rushes to hospital carrying sick baby in arms, then encounters an angel!

PATNA—A helpless woman battling severe financial crisis in Bihar rushed to the hospital on foot with 18-month-old son in her arms as she didn’t have money to pay for the ambulance.

As luck would have it, a senior official from NCC Bihar battalion felt pity on the woman running with her son and rushed them to the nearby hospital on his car. Thus could be saved the kid’s life.

- Sponsored -

18-yar-old Mustafa was suffering from diarrhea and fever since Saturday night after which the woman, a resident of Kanti block in Muzaffarpur district, admitted him to the local primary health centre.

But as his condition deteriorated on Sunday, the local doctors referred the boy to a Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

With no money to pay for the ambulance, the woman carried the child in her arms and began running on the road, looking for vehicles to reach Muzaffarpur but none came to her help.

In the meanwhile, an NCC official Lt colonel Manmohan Thakur happened to pass by and he inquired from her the reason behind running on the street.

After coming to know about her problem, the official offered her help and carried them to a hospital in Muzaffarpur and it was then that her son’s life could be saved, according to reports in the local media.

The woman has been in deep crisis as her husband was left stranded due to lockdown in Madhya Pradesh where he worked as a daily wager.

But the more horrible incident took place in Supaul district where an ambulance driver stopped the vehicles at a desolate place during midnight and threatened to drive out a woman patient if she didn’t cough up money, according to reports in the local Hindi media.

Reports said Champa Devi, a pregnant woman, had been admitted to the local additional health centre located at Kunauli after started bleeding on Saturday evening.

As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the local primary health centre at Nirmali from where she was shifted to the Sadar hospital.

Reports said the patient had been provided free ambulance by the hospital but at a deserted place at the dead of night, the ambulance driver suddenly stopped the vehicle and started demanding money from her.

He even allegedly threatened to get her step down if she didn’t pay the money. It was only after she paid the money that she was rushed to the hospital.

“We have the information that the health workers have been demanding money from the patients but they don’t register complaint. We will act if they complaint,” local civil surgeon Dr Ram Prasad Mehta told the media.