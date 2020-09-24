Hapless Bihar rape victim delivers baby in SP office

PATNA—A rape victim delivered a baby in the official premises of a senior police official in Bihar where she had gone to seek justice.

The bizarre incident took place in Kishanganj district on Tuesday evening, sending shock waves in the areas.

The teenage victim was grazing cattle in the field when a local youth caught hold of her and allegedly raped at an isolated location some 10 month back. Later he sexually exploited her more frequently.

The girl insisted the youth to marry her when she became pregnant but he refused.

Subsequently, she brought the matter to the notice of the local villagers but failed to get justice even at the level of the local village court as she moved in the advanced stage of pregnancy.

With justice eluding to the victim, she eventually rushed to office of the Kishanganj SP Kumar Ashish on Tuesday.

But, while she was walking to the SP office, she suddenly developed labour pain and gave birth to a baby right there.

Cops on duty hurriedly called in an ambulance and admitted her to the hospital. Both the woman and her baby are safe.

“We have registered the case and ordered for the arrest of the accused persons. None will be spared,” the SP told the media on Thursday.