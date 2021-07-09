The Bihar Post

Villagers destroy own homes, flee with remains as swirling river threaten to devour entire village

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Hapless villagers in Bihar are dismantling their own dwellings as the floodwaters from turbulent river threaten to devour the entire village.

In Bhawanipur village located on the banks of Sikarahana river in East Champaran, the villagers could be seen destroying their own homes in a bid to save construction materials and shift them elsewhere.

“We don’t know when our houses get engulfed by the swirling river. So we are destroying our homes we built with much effort,” a local villager told the local media.

According to villagers, continuing soil erosion by the river has damaged more than 100 houses and hence there is a mad scramble among them to destroy their homes as quickly as possible and save some property.

Floods have affected many villages in several north Bihar districts, prompting chief minister Nitish Kumar to undertake aerial surveys of flooded areas for two days.

The districts in grip of floods include Gopalganj, East and West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur.

The chief minister has asked the local administration to launch relief and rescue operations on priority basis.

