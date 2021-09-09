Guv tells V-Cs to include ideologies of JP, Lohia in university syllabus

PATNA—Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan on Thursday asked the vice-chancellors to take appropriate actions in including the ideologies of veteran socialist leaders such as Jayprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohiya in university’s syllabuses as per the prescribed procedures.

The Governor who also happens to be the Chancellor of the Universities passed this instruction at a meeting of vice-chancellors held in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

“Both the great persons have left a deep impact on the minds and political scene of Bihar. Uncountable numbers of people joined the movement launched by the JP,” the Governor said, addressing the vice-chancellors.

“Hence, the ideologies of JP and Lohia must be necessarily taught in the universities of Bihar,” the Governor asserted.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Chuadhary too laid stress on including the thinking of these two prominent socialist leaders in university’s syllabus, respecting the people’s sentiments.

The observation by the Governor assumes much significance in the light of the latest move by the JP university removing these two personalities from university syllabus, triggering bitter criticisms from various quarters.

Instead, personalities like Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, thinker of rightwing Hindutva ideology espoused by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Subhash Chandra Bose and Jyotiba Phule made their entry in the new syllabus.

Keeping in view of the criticisms, the varsity administration has now assured to restore the old syllabus. The JP University is located in Chapra town of Saran district.