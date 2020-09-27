The Bihar Post

Gupteshwar Pandey who quit as Bihar DGP five days back joins Nitish’s company

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Gupteshwar Pandey, Nitish Kumar, JDU, Bihar, Bihar polls, BIhar polls 2020, Bihar, Bihar News Image Courtesy: JD-U/Twitter
46

PATNA—Former director general of police, Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday joined the Janata Dal  United (JD-U) headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Pandey rushed to the official residence of the chief minister today where he was given the membership of the JD-U by Nitish himself.

- Sponsored -

“The chief minister called me and asked to join the JD-U. I will do whatever I will be asked to do….I am a simple person, I don’t understand politics,” Pandey told the media after joining the party.

You May Like this also

Politics sets in motion as EC announces…

Bihar Post Desk

Hapless Bihar rape victim delivers baby…

Bihar Post Desk

Speculations were rife about him entering the politics after he met the chief minister in the JD-U office on Saturday but he denied any political talks with the latter.

Pandey had taken voluntary retirement from the police service earlier this week.

There are reports that he could be the JD-U candidate either for an assembly or the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat falling vacant after the death of the sitting parliamentarian.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5815 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar Villagers construct bridge by…

Bihar Post Desk

Newly-wed woman ends life after husband…

Bihar Post Desk

LJP suggests BJP to contest on more…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,757

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More