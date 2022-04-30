Growing culture of body massage among cops earns a bad name for Bihar police

PATNA—The growing culture of “body massage” among the cops inside the police stations has dealt a severe blow to government’s move to transform police image.

In a fresh incident, a police sub-inspector Sashi Bhushan Sinha has been caught on camera getting body massage from a woman inside a police station in Saharsa district.

Reports said the woman had reached the cop seeking his help for release of her son from jail but the cop allegedly took him to his bedroom and asked her for body massage. In the video, the hapless woman can be seen massaging the cop as he sits on a cot inside his residence nearly bare-bodied, wrapping just a towel around his midriff.

“We have suspended the police inspector and also started departmental proceedings against him. His conduct is totally unacceptable and tarnishes the image of the police department,” local district superintendent of police Lipi Singh told the media, reacting to the incident.

In 2018, similar incident was reported from Kaimur district where a cop identified as Jafar Imam was caught on camera getting body massage while on duty.

Imam dressed in police uniform was seen sitting on chair inside Chainpur police station and getting head and back massage while listening to people’s grievances. He was suspended by the government for his misconduct.

In July 2019, as many as 80 girls fled the hostel of a government-run Kasturba Gandhi school in Bhojpur district after being allegedly forced to massage the hostel warden, a woman, and clean toilet at her official residence, promoting the authorities to order an investigation.