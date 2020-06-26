Groom tests positive for Covid-19 just ahead of wedding in Bihar, ceremony postponed

PATNA—A youth in Bihar was tested positive for Covid-19 just ahead of his wedding, leading to postponement of the ceremony.

Reports said the wedding of the youth, a resident of Daniyavan block in Patna district, was scheduled to be solemnized on June 27 but he tested positive on Thursday.

The family members made repeated appeals to the authorities to grant them just two-day time to complete the wedding rituals but the health department authorities turned down their appeals and admitted him to the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Patna.

The development has led to postponement of the wedding rituals even though the invitation cards had been distributed among the guests and many guests had even arrived to attend the wedding.

The youth, reports said, had returned from Haryana, one of the Indian states worst affected by Coronavirus, some 45 days back but registered himself for test only a week before his wedding.

The rising coronavirus cases remain a matter of concern in Bihar. A latest report of the health department said the virus has claimed lives of 56 persons while also infecting 8,611 others till Friday.

In the past 24 hours itself, as many as 230 new cases have been reported from across the state.