The Bihar Post

Groom shot dead during garland-exchange ceremony in Bihar

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
wedding, wedding murder, murder during wedding, groom killed, Bihar, East Chamaparan, Bihar, Bihar News, Bihar Post Image Courtesy:pexels.com
44

PATNA—A groom was shot dead by his brother-in-law right during the wedding ceremony in Bihar, sending shock waves in the areas.

The bizarre incident took place at Savangia village in East Champaran district on Friday night.

- Sponsored -

The wedding of Ram Karan Kumar, 26, had been fixed with the daughter of Motilal Prasad, a resident of Gorhwa village, in the same district.

On Friday, a wedding procession the bride’s home and everyone was happy.

You May Like this also

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar undergoes Covid-19…

Bihar Post Desk

Punishment & reward: Bihar to…

Bihar Post Desk

However, as the groom walked on to the wedding stage and was about to garland the bride when his brother-in-law took out his pistol and fired shots at him, wounding him critically.

The groom was instantly rushed to a local hospital in Motihari town where he succumbed to his injuries soon. The police have arrested the accused.

According to reports, the accused was angry after his married was not solemnised with victim’s sister.

The wedding was victim’s sister was initially fixed with the accused but the family cancelled it after coming to know about his character. She was later married with the younger brother of the accused.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5608 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Age of ‘expansionism’ is…

Bihar Post Desk

Update 1: Toll climbs to 26 in fresh…

Bihar Post Desk

RJD ropes in Aishwarya’s cousin to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,700

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More