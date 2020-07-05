Groom shot dead during garland-exchange ceremony in Bihar

PATNA—A groom was shot dead by his brother-in-law right during the wedding ceremony in Bihar, sending shock waves in the areas.

The bizarre incident took place at Savangia village in East Champaran district on Friday night.

The wedding of Ram Karan Kumar, 26, had been fixed with the daughter of Motilal Prasad, a resident of Gorhwa village, in the same district.

On Friday, a wedding procession the bride’s home and everyone was happy.

However, as the groom walked on to the wedding stage and was about to garland the bride when his brother-in-law took out his pistol and fired shots at him, wounding him critically.

The groom was instantly rushed to a local hospital in Motihari town where he succumbed to his injuries soon. The police have arrested the accused.

According to reports, the accused was angry after his married was not solemnised with victim’s sister.

The wedding was victim’s sister was initially fixed with the accused but the family cancelled it after coming to know about his character. She was later married with the younger brother of the accused.