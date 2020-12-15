The Bihar Post

Groom returns home empty-handed failing to locate bride’s house

By Bihar Post Desk
A groom leading a wedding procession dancing through the streets at the beat of musical band returned home empty handed as he was unable to locate the house of the bride despite hours of extensive searches.

The bizarre incident took place in Uttar Pradesh (UP) state over the weekend.

The wedding of the ill-fated man, a resident of Azamgarh district, was scheduled to be held with a girl from neighbouring Mau district on December 10.

On the scheduled day, the wedding procession reached the village dancing through the streets but was told by the villagers that so such family lived there and that no any wedding function has been organised at the village.

Worried groom family and the villagers went from one village to another trying to locate the house of the bride but failed. Ultimately, the groom returned home empty handed after hours of searches.

However, the groom family vented their anger over a woman who had played mediator. She told the police she was misled by the girl family.

“The matter has been resolved,” a senior police official at Kotwali police station in Azamgarh said.

