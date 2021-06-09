Groom leaves for wedding sitting on friend’s shoulders due to muddy lane

PATNA—A groom in Bihar left for wedding sitting on shoulders of his friend since the lone path connecting the main road was full of mud and slush due to heavy rains.

Sidu Kumar, a resident of Puraina village in Buxur district, got shocked when the heavy downpour ahead of wedding night left the village lane flooded with mud and slush, making it just impossible for him to walk near the car on foot.

Left with no option, the groom ultimately had to ride on the shoulders of a friend to board the car waiting for him near the main road some 3-KM away.

Local TV grabs showed the groom perched on the shoulder of a youth and holding his hairs to maintain balance as the youth wades through the muddy lanes and then negotiating flooded fields to finally reach the main road.

“This wedding will always remain etched in my memory. I never thought that I would have to face such problem during my marriage,” the groom told the local media.

The areas fall under the jurisdiction of Buxur parliamentary constituency represented by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, federal Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Choubey has been representing the seat for the past two terms.

“No politician has cared to link our village with a good motorable road. They come to seek votes (during election times), make good-goody promise and then disappear from the scene,” said a local villager. He added that their village lacked road in the past seven decades.

The state witnessed limited number of weddings this time owing to the month-long lockdown imposed by the state government to check spread of COVID-19 infections. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar himself made appeals to the people to postpone weddings to till the situation gets normal.

COVID-19 has claimed 3,846 lives in the second wave, devastating many families.