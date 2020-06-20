Groom dies of snakebite moments after he returns home with bride after wedding

PATNA—A groom died after being bitten by a deadly snake at home minutes after he had returned with his newly-wed bride after wedding.

The shocking incident took place at Sukhwasi village in Madhubani district on Friday, sending shock waves in the areas.

Mukesh Rai had led a wedding procession to the bride’s home at Madhia village on Thursday night and the very next morning, he returned home with his newly-wed bride.

Everyone in the family was very happy while the female members got busy singing the wedding songs to complete the post wedding rituals.

After completion of the rituals, the groom went inside his room and was lying on the floor when a deadly snake emerged from a hole in his room and bit him before entering inside.

The groom was instantly rushed to the local hospital but died in course of treatment, bringing the family in a state of grief. Especially the bride is inconsolable.