The Bihar Post

Groom dies of snakebite moments after he returns home with bride after wedding

BiharIndiaOddly
By TBP Desk
groom dies, snake bites groom, groom death, Bihar, Bihar News REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
51

PATNA—A groom died after being bitten by a deadly snake at home minutes after he had returned with his newly-wed bride after wedding.

The shocking incident took place at Sukhwasi village in Madhubani district on Friday, sending shock waves in the areas.

- Sponsored -

Mukesh Rai had led a wedding procession to the bride’s home at Madhia village on Thursday night and the very next morning, he returned home with his newly-wed bride.

You May Like this also

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide:…

TBP Desk

Susahnt Singh Rajput suicide: Bihar…

TBP Desk

Everyone in the family was very happy while the female members got busy singing the wedding songs to complete the post wedding rituals.

After completion of the rituals, the groom went inside his room and was lying on the floor when a deadly snake emerged from a hole in his room and bit him before entering inside.

The groom was instantly rushed to the local hospital but died in course of treatment, bringing the family in a state of grief. Especially the bride is inconsolable.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5554 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

‘Why did you join hands with Lalu…

TBP Desk

Poor Bihar woman beaten up, paraded…

TBP Desk

Gangsters serving jail terms saving…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,671

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More