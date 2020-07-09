Grand Alliance to declare its CM face soon, says Congress’ Bihar in-charge

PATNA—Congress’ Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Thursday said the face of the Grand Alliance would be announced before the Election Commission issues notification for Bihar assembly polls.

“The people of Bihar are very much annoyed with the present BJP-JDU regime and want change. The Grand Alliance could be the perfect alternative to them,” Gohil told a media conference in Patna on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

He said the Grand Alliance just doesn’t want to come to power for change but it is more concerned about restoring of old glory of the state.

The statement comes amid the RJD pressing for projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face of Opposition alliance.

Quite few Grand Alliance partners like the Congress, HAM and the RLSP don’t want to go to polls with Tejashwi face, reports said.

They have been saying that Tejashwi is only the chief ministerial face of his party, the RJD.