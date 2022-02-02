Grade 12 examinees write papers in cars’ headlights as there was not power facility at Bihar exam centre

PATNA—Scores of students appearing at the final Class 12 examinations were compelled to write their papers in car’s headlights as there was no power supply at the examination centre.

Reports said the examination in the second sitting was scheduled at 1.45 pm at the Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college in East Champaran district but due to mismanagement, it began at 4.30 pm.

- Sponsored -

By the time, the examination began, darkness had engulfed the exam centre which incidentally didn’t have power facility available there, parent and students complained.

गाड़ियों की 'लाइट' में परीक्षा!एक तो समय पर प्रश्न पत्र नहीं मिला… और जब मिला तो सवाल हल करते-करते परीक्षा केंद्र पर अंधेरा हो गया. फिर क्या… गाड़ियों की लाइट जलाई गई और उसके बाद छात्र इस जुगाड़ तकनीक के सहारे इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा दे सके.मोतिहारी से अरविंद की रिपोर्ट. pic.twitter.com/wA7geX53Z7 — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) February 2, 2022

Witnesses said ultimately a generator set was arranged at the exam centre but it failed to cover the whole areas.

Eventually, the parents brought the cars inside the exam hall and switched on the headlights of their cars to provide enough lights to let the examinees write their papers.

“A generator was used to power the bulbs but there were scores of students seated in the corridors where there were no lighting arrangement. So the parents switched on cars’ headlight to help the students,” district education officer Sanjay Kumar told the HT.

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has sought a report over the incident.