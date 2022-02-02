The Bihar Post

Grade 12 examinees write papers in cars’ headlights as there was not power facility at Bihar exam centre

BiharEducationOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
car headlights, class 12 exam, East Champaran, Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Image: Social Media
5

PATNA—Scores of students appearing at the final Class 12 examinations were compelled to write their papers in car’s headlights as there was no power supply at the examination centre.

Reports said the examination in the second sitting was scheduled at 1.45 pm at the Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college in East Champaran district but due to mismanagement, it began at 4.30 pm.

- Sponsored -

By the time, the examination began, darkness had engulfed the exam centre which incidentally didn’t have power facility available there, parent and students complained.

You May Like this also

India: A teen’s love affair fails;…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar railway exam agitation: Who is…

Bihar Post Desk

Witnesses said ultimately a generator set was arranged at the exam centre but it failed to cover the whole areas.

Eventually, the parents brought the cars inside the exam hall and switched on the headlights of their cars to provide enough lights to let the examinees write their papers.

“A generator was used to power the bulbs but there were scores of students seated in the corridors where there were no lighting arrangement. So the parents switched on cars’ headlight to help the students,” district education officer Sanjay Kumar told the HT.

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has sought a report over the incident.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6615 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Police unearth gang named after…

Bihar Post Desk

After numerous air travels, Indian…

Bihar Post Desk

Cruel Bihar man kills wife after she…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,529

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More