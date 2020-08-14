The Bihar Post

Grade 10 student fakes own kidnapping to extort money from mother to buy smart phone

THE SCHOOLBOY SAYS HE WANTED MONEY FOR PHONE TO PLAY PUBG MOBILE GAME

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A schoolboy in Bihar faked his own kidnapping to collect hefty ransom from his mother and buy a smart phone to play PUBG game.

The bizarre incident took place in Kankarbagh locality of Patna early this week. The police have recovered the boy.

The police began investigation into the case after a woman complained his son had been kidnapped and that the kidnapper had been demanding Rs5 lakh (Rs0.5 million) in lieu of his safe release.

Based on the complaint, the police began investigation and found the calls were coming from a student’s hostel in Purnia. The matter was communicated to the Purnia police which recovered the boy form the lodge.

During interrogation, the boy told the police that he wanted a smart phone to play PUBG game and hence he faked his own kidnapping to extort money from his mother who received Rs3.5 lakh loan from a bank.

The accused boy is enrolled in a Central School located in Kankarbagh locality of Patna.

