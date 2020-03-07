The Bihar Post

Govt holds salary of Bihar doctor who cited Corona virus behind death of patient

By TBP Desk
PATNA--A doctor who declared “Corona virus” behind the death of a patient at a government hospital in Bihar has been punished by the authorities.

The health department has held up the salary of Dr Saket Kumar posted with the Sadar hospital in Aurangabad district.

On Thursday, a 24-year-old youth Banti Kumar had been admitted to the hospital after he suddenly fell sick.

Soon after being admitted to the hospital, however, the youth died. The doctor on duty Dr Saket Kumar who checked the patient said he died from Corona virus.

The declaration caused panic as the panicky parents fled the hospital leaving behind his body. They returned to the hospital only after much persuasion.

As the news created panic waves and got media attention, the local civil surgeon Dr Akram Ali held a Press conference to calm down panic.

He said how could he declare someone dead from Corona virus until the postmortem report cofirms it. He didn’t stop at that and even initiated punitive action the doctor for his “irresponsible” act.

“We have held up his salary and served a show-cause notice to him,” the civil surgeon told the media on Saturday.

The victim, son of Hari Kishan Sao from Jehanabad district, had come to attend a wedding function in Aurangabad but he suddenly felt sick and died.

Health authorities said a total of 126 Corona virus suspects have been put under surveillance.

Bihar Health minister Mangal Pandey said the samples of 49 persons were sent for tests to laboratory but that virus has not been confirmed in anyone from Bihar.

There is no need for panic as the government is on alert,” health minister said. 

 

 

