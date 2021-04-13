The Bihar Post

Govt deputes IAS officials to monitor COVID-19 situation in Bihar’s top three hospitals

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the state government has deputed three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials at three top government hospitals treating the coronavirus patients.

The IAS officials in charge of various government departments have been entrusted with the task of properly monitoring the Covid situation and other health services at the designated hospitals.

Social welfare director Raj Kumar has been deputed at AIIMS-Patna while rural development department’s additional secretary Rajiv Raushan has been deployed at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Another IAS officer Pankaj Dikshit who is director (technical) at the industry department has been deputed at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

The officials will be keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in the respective government hospitals and updating the health department about the current situation.

ALSO READ: Bihar health official sacked for 'declaring dead' COVID-19 patient recovering at the hospital

