Gopalganj man drives 450 km to admit his seriously sick father to Lucknow hospital

By Bihar Post Desk
Dr Yusuf Iqbal with his father
Courtesy: Social Media
68

PATNA/LUCKNOW—A man from Bihar drove 450 km to admit his severely-ailing father to a hospital in Lucknow after failing to get bed in prominent hospitals in Bihar.

25-year-old Dr Yusuf Iqbal, a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar, carried his father Mohammad Hamim, 63, in his car after his oxygen saturation level dropped to 75 percent.

The man was severely infected with bilateral intestinal pneumonia with sugar fluctuation ranging up to 600 mmol/L.

According to media reports, Dr Iqual who completed his MBBS from Jamia Hamdard extensively searched for a bed with ventilator facility in Gopalganj as well as in Patna after his father’s condition deteriorated fast. He failed to get any.

“After losing all hopes, I decided to carry my father to Lucknow…I was emotionally broken seeing my father gasping for breath in the backseat of my car. But thank God he is fine now,” Iqbal told the local media on Saturday.

A grateful Iqbal has now said a big “thank you” to the doctors, nurses and other hospital staffs who took care of his father at the makeshift DRDO hospital in Lucknow and saved his life.

