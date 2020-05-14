Goat, dog give company to Indian villagers at quarantine centres

PATNA—Quarantine centres started for isolating migrant workers suspected to be infected with Coronavirus have also turned into the shelter place for animals.

The migrants and villagers are rushing these centres with their pets and animals as they have none to take care of them. This has raised the fear of animals also getting infected with deadly virus.

At a quarantine centre in Begusarai district, two girls are staying with their pet dog. This centre runs at upgraded high school, Asurari.



Local villagers said the girls are usually seen taking their pet for a walk at the quarantine centre.

Girls have none at home to take care of the dog. Their father who is railway officer has been admitted to a hospital in Patna as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Their mother too has tested positive. This compelled the local officials to send the girl sisters to the quarantine centre.

Similar scene was earlier witnessed at a quarantine centre in Dumka district of Jharkhand where a family was found staying with a goat.

The tribal family was returning home from West Bengal when they were caught and kept at a quarantine centre. The family was also carrying a goat in its lap.

Reports said the officials asked the family not to carry goat inside the centre but they refused. They said their children go to bed only when the goat beside them.

However this is not the situation everywhere. At many places in Bihar, these centres have emerged as a symbol of change.

Some centres are giving tip of fitness to the migrants while some are showing popular Ramayana and Mahabharat serials.