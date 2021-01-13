Give free hand to police to shoot gangsters dead, demand Bihar politicians

PATNA—Politicians in Bihar have favoured killing the criminals in encounters as the soaring crime graph becomes a matter of concern in the state.

At least two leaders, including one from the ruling BJP, have demanded that the police should be given the free hand to shoot dead the fleeing criminals after committing crimes.

“The situation is turning critical by the day as the criminals have gone berserk. There is nothing wrong in killing the criminals in police encounters,” BJP legislator Nitin Navin told the media on Wednesday.

Nitin who represents Bankipur assembly seat in Patna sought for implementing the “encounter model” of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to put a check on crime.

Former parliamentarian Pappu Yadav too made similar demand. “Time has come the police should be given the free hand to shoot dead the criminals to contain crime,” Yadav told the media today.

The demand came after IndiGo airlines’s station manager at Patna airport Rupesh Kumar Singh, 40, was shot dead by unidentified criminals in front of his apartment in the state capital on Tuesday evening.