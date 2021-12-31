Girls who elope for wedding end up in brothels: Bihar DGP

PATNA—Bihar’s Director General of Police has kicked up a new controversy with his statement that many girls “who elope for marriage end up in brothels”.

“We have seen cases where girls left their homes for marriage without parents’ consent. Many of them get killed while others are forced into the flesh trade. It is parents who pay price for such decisions,” DGP SK Singhal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

- Sponsored -

The DGP also requested the parents to be in regular touch with their children and ‘teach them good values.”

#WATCH We've seen cases where girls left their homes for marriage without parents' consent. Many of them get killed while others are forced into the flesh trade. It is parents who pay price for such decisions: Bihar DGP SK Singhal at 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' event in Samastipur pic.twitter.com/wai9jNrnG1 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

The DGP made these remarks at a ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan‘ (social reforms campaign) event in Samastipur on Thursday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the social reforms campaign earlier this month.

During his social reform campaign, the chief minister has been advising the masses to quit drinking and end the prevalent two key social evils of child marriages and dowry.