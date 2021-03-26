The Bihar Post

Girls emerge toppers in all three streams of grade 12 exam in Bihar

PATNA—Girls in Bihar have topped all the three streams of Grade 12 examinations results of which were declared on Friday. The examination was conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

While Sonali Kumari emerged the topper in Science stream, Sugandha Kumari topped in commerce. Madhu Kumari along with Kailash Kumar, on the other hand, were declared the joint topper in arts stream.

All the topper girls come from far-flung areas which have remained backward in matter of development index. Sonali hails from Nalanda and Sugandha from Aurangabad districts whereas Madhu belongs to Khagaria district.

The performance of the girls indeed deserves praise given the fact that the teaching remained badly affected all through 2020 as all the educational institutions remained closed due to COVID-19-induced lockdown and subsequent restrictions.

According to BSEB officials, more than 13.50 lakh (1.35 million) students appeared for Grade 12 examination this year out of which 10.45 lakh (1.04 million) or 78 percent cleared the test.

