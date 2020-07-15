The Bihar Post

Shocking! 15-year-old girl raped at quarantine centre of Bihar’s top health institute

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A teenager was allegedly raped at a quarantine centre of Patna Medical College and Hospital, raising a big question mark over safety of patients at Bihar’s premier health institute.

Reports said the incident took place last week but came to light on Wednesday when an official of the Patna Childline reached the hospital to inquire about the girl’s condition.

As per the report, a guard deployed at the isolation centre lured the 15-year-old girl on some pretext and allegedly raped her in the washroom of the isolation centre. Since then he had been regularly exploiting the girl sexually.

When a Childline official reached the PMCH today, the girl broke down and narrated the whole story before her. She hurriedly reported the matter to the local police which rushed to the spot and arrested the girl identified as Mahesh Kumar, 40.

The State Women Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. “I condemn the incident in strongest-possible words. Will personally monitor the case to ensure the accused gets the punishment”, Commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra said.

Woman police station in-charge Arti jaiswal said the victim girl who hails from Nalanda district had been found loitering at the Barh railway station on July 8.

