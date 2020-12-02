Girl pours super glue into bride’s eyes after boyfriend chooses another as his life partner

PATNA—A girl in Bihar poured Fevi Kwik, a super glue, into the eyes of a new bride after her boyfriend chose another girl as his life partner. The bizarre incident took place in Nalanda district of Bihar on late Tuesday night.

The girl was having love affairs with a local youth Gopal Ram whom she wanted to marry. She lost her cool after Ram’s wedding was fixed with a girl from a neighbouring Shiekhpura district.

On Tuesday, Ram returned home with his new bride after the wedding was solemnised. Everyone in the family was happy to see the bride and planning to accord red carpet welcome to her.

In the meanwhile, the jilted lover managed to enter into the bedroom of the bride and poured the whole tube of instant adhesive into her eyes as she screamed in pain.

Hearing her cries, the family members rushed towards her room and caught the girl who was trying to flee the scene. Subsequently, she was given a sound beating before being handed over to the police.

The victim with severe burn injuries in her eyes has been admitted to a local government hospital. Doctors say she could lose her eyesight.