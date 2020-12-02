The Bihar Post

Girl pours super glue into bride’s eyes after boyfriend chooses another as his life partner

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
glue in eyes, new bride, fewi kwik, fevikwik in bride eyes, Nalanda, Bihar, Odd news from bihar
38

PATNA—A girl in Bihar poured Fevi Kwik, a super glue, into the eyes of a new bride after her boyfriend chose another girl as his life partner. The bizarre incident took place in Nalanda district of Bihar on late Tuesday night.

The girl was having love affairs with a local youth Gopal Ram whom she wanted to marry. She lost her cool after Ram’s wedding was fixed with a girl from a neighbouring Shiekhpura district.

- Sponsored -

On Tuesday, Ram returned home with his new bride after the wedding was solemnised. Everyone in the family was happy to see the bride and planning to accord red carpet welcome to her.

You May Like this also

COVID-19 casts its dark shadow over…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman shot dead on her first wedding…

Bihar Post Desk

In the meanwhile, the jilted lover managed to enter into the bedroom of the bride and poured the whole tube of instant adhesive into her eyes as she screamed in pain.

Hearing her cries, the family members rushed towards her room and caught the girl who was trying to flee the scene. Subsequently, she was given a sound beating before being handed over to the police.

The victim with severe burn injuries in her eyes has been admitted to a local government hospital. Doctors say she could lose her eyesight.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5906 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Personal attacks fly thick and fast…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar caps number of guests for wedding…

Bihar Post Desk

Lalu shifted to Ranchi hospital from…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,787

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More