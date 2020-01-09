Girl on way to coaching gang-raped in Bihar, thrown with her hands tied

PATNA: A teenaged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys in Bihar just days after 19-year-old girl was kidnapped from a city restaurant and gang-raped.

Reports said the teenager, a resident of Itarhi police station in Buxur district, was going to attend coaching in the evening when some youths asked her to meet her father looking for her in the farmland.

- Sponsored -

Believing their words she hurriedly proceeded in the direction to meet her father but the three boys also followed her and then raped by turns at a lonely place.

After committing the crime, the accused tied her hands and feet, and threw her outside the village.

Her family members launched extensive searches for her when she didn’t return home in the evening from coaching but could not find. The very next morning she was found abandoned in a cattle shed outside the village with her hands and feet tied.

Her family members later registered a case with the police. Based on the complaint, one accused has been arrested while other two are absconding.

The incident comes barely two days after a teenaged girl doing graduation in Business Administration was lifted from a city restaurant in Patna and allegedly gang-raped at a building located in the posh Patliputra locality of the state capital on Monday evening.

While two accused were arrested the same night, the remaining two accused persons later surrendered in the court under pressures from the police.