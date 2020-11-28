‘Get ready for next polls, Bihar elections could be held any time,’ Chirag asks party workers

PATNA—Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan feels the present NDA government in Bihar may not last its full term and has asked the party workers to get ready for the next assembly elections which he says could take place “any time”.

Paswan expressed this apprehension in a letter distributed among the party workers to mark LJP’s 20th foundation day on Saturday.

“The next assembly elections in Bihar could be held earlier than 2025. So, we all should get ready for the poll preparations from today itself,” Chirag said in his letter.

He also announced to contest the next assembly elections on all 243 assembly seats in Bihar. In the just-held elections, Chirag’s party had fielded candidates on 135 seats, winning only one.

The declaration comes amid the BJP naming Sushil Kumar Modi as its candidate for by-elections to the Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar. The seat had fallen vacant following death of LJP leader and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

“The seat belonged to the BJP and it is for them to decide whom it fields for this seat,” Chirag told the media on Saturday.

He expressed happiness and satisfaction over the way the LJP got 24 lakh votes (or six percent votes) despite going to polls alone and without the army of star campaigners.

“We may not have won many seats but our party base has been strengthened in every district,” he said.

Chirag also explained why he decided to go it alone in the elections.

“We had to make a choice between accepting the NDA’s offer of 15 seats despite the party having six Members in the Lok Sabha and one in Rajya Sabha or indulge in friendly fights on most seats. We decided to go for the second option and we are happy to inform that our party’s base has been strengthened,” the LJP chief said.