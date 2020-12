Get makke ki roti, saag online for paying just Rs100 in Bihar

PATNA—The Khadi and Village Industries Commission is providing online makke ki roti and saag to the lovers of local delicacies.

An official associated with the idea said anyone can have these local delicacies after placing online orders for only Rs100.

According to the officials, the dish is prepared on clay hearth and in wooden utensils.

Currently, this facility is available in Muzaffarpur district. Officials said the move could create employment opportunities in the areas.