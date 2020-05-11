Get a slice of Bihar’s own ‘Lockdown’ mangoes to ward off Corona stress!

PATNA—A man from the eastern Indian state of Bihar has developed a new variety of mango named as “Lockdown mango”.

The new variety has been grown by a farmer from Bhagalpur district of Bihar Ashok Chaudhary popular as “Mango Man” among the local villagers.

“The new variety is rich in pulp, unmatchable in sweetness, wonderful in colour and has a pleasant scene,” Chaudhary told the Bihar Post.

He says the Lockdown taste is so wonderful that the people will forget the pains of Corona disaster.



Chaudhary said he developed the new variety with the help of Irwin and Sensation varieties of mangoes from US and various other popular mango varieties in India.

According to Chaudhary, initially he wanted to name the mango as “Corona Warrior” but dropped the idea thinking the word Corona attached with the fruit could deter the buyers away.

“So finally I decided to name it as ‘Lockdown’ in the honour of countrymen who remained locked in their homes facing all the difficulties bravely,” Chaudhary told the Bihar Post.

While the rest of India remained locked in their homes battling Coronavirus for the past over one-and-a-half months, the ‘Mango Man’ remained busy searching for suitable names for his newly grown mango that was developed after much efforts.

Although the good sized pink mangoes kept hanging from the trees, it lacked any name. Ultimately Cudhary named it as “Lockdown Mango”!

So, get ready to have a slice of Lockdown!