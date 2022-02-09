The Bihar Post

Gender ‘changed’ in admit card, boy sits among girls to write grade 12 exam papers

BiharEducationIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
inter exam, grade 12 exam, bihar, jehanabad, BSEB Image: Social Media
3

PATNA—A boy appearing for grade 12 examinations is compelled to sit among girl examinees to write his papers in Bihar as his gender was changed in the admit card.

Gulshan Kumar, a science stream student, is giving examination at an examination centre in Jehanabad town designed only for girls because of what he blamed the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for the fault.

- Sponsored -

“I feel uncomfortable since I am the only male examinee at the all-girl examination centre. Everyone stares at me as I write answer-sheets,” Gulshan said.

You May Like this also

Lata Mangeshkar dies aged 92: An Indian…

Bihar Post Desk

This vasant panchami, Goddess Saraswati…

Bihar Post Desk

He said he filled up the examination form consciously yet his gender was changed. “My name, parents’ name, address and all other information are correct in the admit card except my gender,” the boy rues.

The board officials said they were nowhere responsible for this; rather that happened because of the youth.

“It looks like the boy, at the time of filling the exam form, mistakenly marked female, instead of male, in the gender column. That’s why his admit card is showing wrong gender,” a Board official said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6626 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Grade 12 examinees write papers in…

Bihar Post Desk

Security guard hurls abuses at judge in…

Bihar Post Desk

Union budget: JD-U disappointed, chief…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,017

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More