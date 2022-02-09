Gender ‘changed’ in admit card, boy sits among girls to write grade 12 exam papers

PATNA—A boy appearing for grade 12 examinations is compelled to sit among girl examinees to write his papers in Bihar as his gender was changed in the admit card.

Gulshan Kumar, a science stream student, is giving examination at an examination centre in Jehanabad town designed only for girls because of what he blamed the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for the fault.

“I feel uncomfortable since I am the only male examinee at the all-girl examination centre. Everyone stares at me as I write answer-sheets,” Gulshan said.

He said he filled up the examination form consciously yet his gender was changed. “My name, parents’ name, address and all other information are correct in the admit card except my gender,” the boy rues.

The board officials said they were nowhere responsible for this; rather that happened because of the youth.

“It looks like the boy, at the time of filling the exam form, mistakenly marked female, instead of male, in the gender column. That’s why his admit card is showing wrong gender,” a Board official said.