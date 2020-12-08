Gangsters serve murder threats to two NDA lawmakers in Bihar, also demand extortion

PATNA—Two ruling NDA lawmakers have been threatened with dire consequences by gangsters, bringing much embarrassment to the NDA government in Bihar.

JD-U lawmaker Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi alleged someone called him from Pakistan on Sunday and threatened to eliminate him. According to him, the caller described himself as the brother of Chhota Shakeel.

In this connection, a case has been registered with the Kotwali police station in Patna. Baliyavi is a member of the Upper House of the Bihar legislature.

“The moment I picked up the call, the man on the other end asked me not to be smart. He threatened to eliminate me,” Baliyavi told the media today.

The police have begun investigation into the case and put the number on surveillance.

“Our cyber cell is investigating the case and the caller will be arrested very soon,” additional superintendent of police (Law and Order) Raj Kishore Singh told the media.

A BJP lawmaker Rashmi Verma was also served murder threats by gangsters who also demanded Rs20 lakh (Rs two million) as extortion. Verma represents Narkatiaganj seat in Bihar assembly.

“I received a call on Monday. As I received the call, the man on the other end began hurling abuses at me and threatened to kill me and my family if I didn’t give the extortion money of Rs20 lakh,” Verma said in her written complaint to the Shikarpur police.

Local SP Upendra Nath Verma said the police had begun investigation and police team was conducting raids to nab the accused.