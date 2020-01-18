Gangsters seek Rs10 lakh extortion from Bihar judge, threaten to shoot right in courtroom

PATNA: A judge in Bihar has been threatened with dire consequence if he fails to cough up extortion money. The miscreants have demanded Rs10 lakh (RsOne million) as extortion.

Police said the gangsters sought extortion from additional district judge, Muzaffarpur, Rakesh Malviya from a registered post. He is currently working as the judge of the special vigilance court as well excise court.

In the missive, the judge was told to pay the extortion of Rs10 lakh failing which he would be shot dead right in his court chamber.

According to the letter, the judge was told to reach the Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital gate with the cash in denomination of only Rs2000 and give a missed call on the number mentioned therein on reaching there.

“You will face the serious consequences if you tried to be smart. Will pump all the seven bullets in your chest right in the courtroom,” the letter threatens.

The police have registered the case and further investigation is on.

“We are investigating the case,” Muzaffarpur district superintendent of police Jayankant told the media on Saturday.