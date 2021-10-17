Gangster’s mobile gift to girlfriend results in unearthing of robbery case

RANCHI—A stolen mobile phone gifted to his girlfriend by a gangster led to the unearthing of a robbery case which had remained unresolved more than a month after the crime was committed.

Valuables and cash worth millions of rupees had been looted from an apartment located in Dhanbad town of Jharkhand in September.

- Sponsored -

The police investigating the case failed to resolve the case despite all efforts but suddenly an incident solved the whole case.

As such, one of robbers involved in the crime Munna Yadav had gifted a stolen cell phone to his girlfriend who started using it some 11 days after the robbery had been committed.

Reports said the police had put the mobile on surveillance. So the moment, the mobile was used, the police got its location and reached the girl.

Based on the information provided by her, the police later nabbed the gangster and then solved the whole case which had remained a mystery. The robbery was committed on the night of September 3.