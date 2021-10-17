The Bihar Post

Gangster’s mobile gift to girlfriend results in unearthing of robbery case

CrimeIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
robbery, dhanbad, Jharkhand, mobile gift REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
14

RANCHI—A stolen mobile phone gifted to his girlfriend by a gangster led to the unearthing of a robbery case which had remained unresolved more than a month after the crime was committed.

Valuables and cash worth millions of rupees had been looted from an apartment located in Dhanbad town of Jharkhand in September.

- Sponsored -

The police investigating the case failed to resolve the case despite all efforts but suddenly an incident solved the whole case.

You May Like this also

Defeated & angry, poll candidates…

Bihar Post Desk

Amid concrete jungles, Bihar plans to…

Bihar Post Desk

As such, one of robbers involved in the crime Munna Yadav had gifted a stolen cell phone to his girlfriend who started using it some 11 days after the robbery had been committed.

Reports said the police had put the mobile on surveillance. So the moment, the mobile was used, the police got its location and reached the girl.

Based on the information provided by her, the police later nabbed the gangster and then solved the whole case which had remained a mystery. The robbery was committed on the night of September 3.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6501 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Mukhiya candidate lands in trouble for…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Bihar to turn Durga puja…

Bihar Post Desk

Fighting social evils: Bihar tells…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,623

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More