Ganga comes closer to ‘village of vegetarians’ in south Bihar

PATNA—A “village of vegetarians” in Bihar has brought the Ganges at its door literally in what appears to be a very fascinating story.

Motnaje village located in the lap of a hill in Nawada district holds a unique distinction of being the home of ‘vegetarians’. None cooks or consumes non-vegetarian food at the village.

“Our forefathers had launched massive campaigns against social evils to unite the masses against the Britishers. Quitting non-vegetarian food was one of them. Since then, none cooks non-veg food at home,” village elders said.

The village residents are well-to-do as majority of them from roughly 80 houses have members employed in government jobs.

But what is interesting, the Ganges too has reached near the village to ‘bless’ the villagers in south Bihar, some 107 km from Patna where the holy river flows.

The state government has planned to supply piped Ganga water to three Bihar districts in the grip of severe potable water crisis—Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda) and Nawada.

It’s under part of the plan that a water treatment plant is being set up close to this village to treat the Ganga water before it is supplied for use.

The Ganga water will be brought from Patna through pipe for which works are in full swing.

The main pipeline will run from Hathidah, a city in Mokama block under Patna district, to Giriyak in Nalanda district via Sarmera and Barbigha.

From Giriyak, one pipeline will go to Rajgir while the second will go to Nawada.

The third pipeline will go to Manpur town in Gaya via Van Ganga, Tapovan, Jethian and the village of Dashrath Manjhi from Giriyak in Patna, officials have informed.

According to them, the Ganga water will be lifted from Hathidah which will be supplied to three central Bihar towns through pipelines.