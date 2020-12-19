The Bihar Post

Ganga comes closer to ‘village of vegetarians’ in south Bihar

BiharOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
Ganga, piped water, village of vegetarians, piped Ganga water, Nawada, Gaya, Rajgir, Hathidah, Bihar, bihar news, odd news from bihar
The village settings
Image courtesy:News18
47

PATNA—A “village of vegetarians” in Bihar has brought the Ganges at its door literally in what appears to be a very fascinating story.

Motnaje village located in the lap of a hill in Nawada district holds a unique distinction of being the home of ‘vegetarians’. None cooks or consumes non-vegetarian food at the village.

- Sponsored -

“Our forefathers had launched massive campaigns against social evils to unite the masses against the Britishers. Quitting non-vegetarian food was one of them. Since then, none cooks non-veg food at home,” village elders said.

The village residents are well-to-do as majority of them from roughly 80 houses have members employed in government jobs.

But what is interesting, the Ganges too has reached near the village to ‘bless’ the villagers in south Bihar, some 107 km from Patna where the holy river flows.

The state government has planned to supply piped Ganga water to three Bihar districts in the grip of severe potable water crisis—Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda) and Nawada.

You May Like this also

Judge attacked in Bihar’s Nalanda,…

Bihar Post Desk

Jharkhand youth travels to 24 countries…

Bihar Post Desk
Ganga water, water treatment plant, nawada, village of vegeterians, Bihar
Water treatment plant being set up at Nawada village to treat the piped Ganga water before being supplied for use

It’s under part of the plan that a water treatment plant is being set up close to this village to treat the Ganga water before it is supplied for use.

The Ganga water will be brought from Patna through pipe for which works are in full swing.

The main pipeline will run from Hathidah, a city in Mokama block under Patna district, to Giriyak in Nalanda district via Sarmera and Barbigha.

From Giriyak, one pipeline will go to Rajgir while the second will go to Nawada.

The third pipeline will go to Manpur town in Gaya via Van Ganga, Tapovan, Jethian and the village of Dashrath Manjhi from Giriyak in Patna, officials have informed.

According to them, the Ganga water will be lifted from Hathidah which will be supplied to three central Bihar towns through pipelines.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5939 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDA ally demands imposition of…

Bihar Post Desk

15 percent Bihar population still…

Bihar Post Desk

Farmers guarding crops murdered in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,328

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More