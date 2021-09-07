Fully vaccinated Bihar doctor gets infected with COVID-19 twice

PATNA—A young doctor posted with a prominent government hospital in Patna has got infected with deadly coronavirus twice despite taking both doses of the vaccine, health officials said.

The said doctor, currently working as assistant professor in gynaecology oncology with Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical sciences (IGIMS) had taken the first dose of Covid vaccine in January while the second dose was administered to her in March.

- Sponsored -

She first got infected in May at the peak of Covid’s second wave and now she is again in the grip of COVId-19 despite getting fully vaccinated, leaving doctors alarmed.

“She developed high fever again on Wednesday and complained of severe body pain on Friday. The next day, though her fever subsided, she complained of loss of smell and taste,” IGIMS’s medical superintendent Dr Manish Mandal told the Hindustan Times.

According to Dr Mandal, the doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a report of the Indian Medical Association, COVID-19 has claimed lives of 159 doctors in Bihar so far.