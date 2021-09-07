The Bihar Post

Fully vaccinated Bihar doctor gets infected with COVID-19 twice

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
covid-19, covid vaccination, Bihar, IGIMS, Patna, IMA
File Photograph
46

PATNA—A young doctor posted with a prominent government hospital in Patna has got infected with deadly coronavirus twice despite taking both doses of the vaccine, health officials said.

The said doctor, currently working as assistant professor in gynaecology oncology with Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical sciences (IGIMS) had taken the first dose of Covid vaccine in January while the second dose was administered to her in March.

- Sponsored -

She first got infected in May at the peak of Covid’s second wave and now she is again in the grip of COVId-19 despite getting fully vaccinated, leaving doctors alarmed.

You May Like this also

Gaya rape victim ends life along with…

Bihar Post Desk

JD-U legislator faces flak for roaming…

Bihar Post Desk

“She developed high fever again on Wednesday and complained of severe body pain on Friday. The next day, though her fever subsided, she complained of loss of smell and taste,” IGIMS’s medical superintendent Dr Manish Mandal told the Hindustan Times.

According to Dr Mandal, the doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a report of the Indian Medical Association, COVID-19 has claimed lives of 159 doctors in Bihar so far.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6446 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar sets record in single day…

Bihar Post Desk

Families scramble to adopt baby girl…

Bihar Post Desk

Numbers not a problem If Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,966

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More