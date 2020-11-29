Frustrated man using expensive BMW car to carry garbage from city streets

RANCHI, INDIA—A man from the Indian state of Jharkhand has converted his brand new, expensive BMW car into a “garbage van”, irked at frequent technical problems and the company’s poor service.

Prince Raj Shrivastava, 29-year-old businessman from Ranchi, had bought BMW X1 model car for Rs4.1 million last year quite fondly but very soon it turned out to be the biggest headache for him.

“The first tyre burst on the 10th day of its purchase while the second one burst on the 20th day. Very soon, the car’s axle got bent too,” Shrivastava said.

Trouble complicated further when car’s air-conditioner stopped functioning, power brake failed and it encountered starting problems.

“We usually needed 8-10 persons push the car from behind to start which was a major embarrassment to us. The local service centre hardly cooperated, instead it handed me out an inflated bill of Rs200,000 as service charge yet it didn’t worked anyomore,” Shrivastava fumed.

“For close to a year, the car remained parked at the service centre in urgent need of servicing,” he narrated his woes.

Upset at the car’s frequent technical troubles and non-cooperative attitude of the local dealer, the man is now using his expensive car to collect garbage from the city streets in Ranchi town.

On any day, Shrivastava can be seen halting his car near the garbage heaps and dumping them in his car’s dickey with the help of shovel.

“I am doing all this in protest,” says Shrivastava who happens to the managing director of Ekta Contech Pvt Ltd.

“I am not the only person facing this problem. In fact, 20-22 persons who bought BMW cars from the local dealers have been facing the same problems,” he says.