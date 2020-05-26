The Bihar Post

From thumb impression to signature: How quarantine centre transforms life of illiterate migrants in Bihar

BiharEducationGood News
By TBP Desk
quarantine centre, literacy programme, illiteracy, migrants, bihar migrants, migrant workers, coronavirus, Bihar, Bihar News BIHAR POST
12

PATNA—Quarantine centres running to house the returning migrants have turned into “centres of learning” in Bihar.

At a centre running in a government school in West Champaran, dozens of illiterate migrants are being taught the importance of education.

- Sponsored -

Most of the 40 migrants quarantined in the school don’t even know how to write their names and scribble their signatures on the official documents.

ALSO READ: Tragic tales of poor migrants go unabated in India, another nine dead

So what they had been ultimately doing so far was to put their thumb impressions on the documents but the 14-day stay at the centre has ended this decade-old taint now.

You May Like this also

Villain in reel-life, hero in real life:…

TBP Desk

Pre-poll violence: Miscreants raid Left…

TBP Desk

“I didn’t realise the value of education earlier but better late than never,” said a migrant labourer Sanjay Paswan who has joined this programme.

Another migrant Brajnath Sahni said he could not study due to poor financial condition of the family.

“I didn’t study as I had to take care of my house but later I felt embarrassed when I had to put thump impression on the documents. But now I have the opportunity to remove the illiterate tag,” Sahni said.

ALSO READ: ‘Bhabhiji bahut acchhi hain,’ write thieves with lipstick before fleeing with valuables

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5508 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar man gives triple talaq after wife…

TBP Desk

Migrant wife’s Teesri Kasam:…

TBP Desk

Cancer patient family self-quarantines…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,658

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More