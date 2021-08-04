Jharkhand: Youth dies in road accident, 40 friends come together to build concrete house for family in distress

PATNA—True friendship never dies! Setting an example of true friendship, some childhood friends came together to construct a concrete building for the family of their bosom pal who died in a road accident two years back.

The friends have also been contributing Rs15,000 to the deceased family every month for sustenance. The family stays in Godda district of Jharkhand state.

Birendra Kumar, 29, a resident of Godda district, was going somewhere when he was knocked down by a speeding car in December 2019. He died on the spot.

The victim was a videographer by profession and was very much helpful towards his friends. He was the only earning member in his family and hence his deaths literally shattered the family who included his widowed mother, his wife and three-year-old son.

Reports said when his childhood friends came to know about his death, as many as 40 of them sat together and decided to lend financial support to their friend’s family in distress. They planned to do something concrete so that the family didn’t have to beg for money from others for food and shelter.

The very next moment they collected Rs7000,000 among themselves and decided to gift a concrete building to his late friend’s family living in a rented house.

According to reports, they also donated construction materials, such as bricks, sand, stone chips, and iron rods, and finally constructed a building on a vacant land plot belonging to their late friend.

The construction work completed last week after which prayers were organized before their friend’s family enter the new home. What was further heartwarming it was the friends who organized this prayers and one of them even conducted the prayer ceremony on behalf of the distressed family. The story has become a talk of the town.

“I don’t know how to express my gratitude to them. I lost one son but have got 40 in turn. Although I can’t get back my son, I am very happy,” remarked Kiran Devi who lost her son. She said my son’s friends have been calling them at regular intervals to know about their problems and told them nothing to worry.

A similar story was reported from the Palamu district of the same Jharkhand state in April this year when four Muslim friends helped cremate mother of a Hindu youth after his relatives refused to join the funeral procession fearing they would contact the coronavirus.

Mohammed Saif Hussain, Jaffer Mohammed, Asif Rain and Mohammed Shamshad, residents of Muslim Nagar, rushed to the nearby crematorium after one of them spotted their friend Prince Gupta standing helplessly with his mother’s body in an ambulance as there was none to carry her body for cremation.

The Muslim friends not only carried the body to the crematorium but also assisted him with the rituals. They also donated enough money to their friend to perform the last rites.