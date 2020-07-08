Fresh lockdown enforced in Patna after alarming increase in Covid-19 cases

PATNA—Authorities on Wednesday enforced a week-long lockdown in Patna, the capital of Bihar state, after alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

The lockdown will come into force from July 10 and will continue till July 16.

The lockdown restrictions were ordered shortly after Bihar reported its highest single-day spike of 749 Covid-19 cases with Patna leading the tally with 235 cases alone.

On Tuesday as well, Patna had reported as many as 260 cases with 70 people found infected with Covid-19 being health workers. Of the 70 health workers, 36 were ambulance staffs who were engaged in service of carrying patients to the hospitals.

According to Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi, the lockdown order was issued following alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in Patna in the last three weeks.

“The district administration has examined the matter in detail and was convinced for the lockdown throughout the district, which was also urgent to contain Covid-19 further spread,” Ravi was quoted as saying by The Times of India on Wednesday.

In the past few days, a large number of prominent persons including politicians have been found infected with Coronavirus.

The most prominent among them is the niece of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who has been admitted to AIIMS Patna after she tested positive.

In view of the development, the entire CM House is being sanitized since she had been staying there.

In the aftermath of the development, local media reported, the health department collected samples of some 650 persons connected to this link. Of them, 50 have tested positive.