Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar’s Gaya district

PATNA—At least four Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Gaya district of Bihar on Tuesday.

According to reports, the security forces were conducting search operation in Dumaria forests when the rebels resorted to fire, leading to fierce encounter.

- Sponsored -

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the spot, media reports said. More details are awaited.