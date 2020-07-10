Four Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Bihar

PATNA—Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bihar on Friday in what is being described as another big blow to the ultra left outfit.

The encounter took place in Harnatand forest areas of Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district early Friday morning.

Acting on a tip-off that a group of rebels had taken shelter in the forest, the security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the areas.

Seeing the forces, the rebel resorted to firing, prompting the security personnel to return the fire in which four rebels were killed while the rest managed to flee.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition from the spot said to have been looted from the police.