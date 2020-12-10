Four lakh left jobless after closure of coaching institutes in Bihar due to COVID-19 outbreak

PATNA—Around four lakh people have been left jobless after closure of coaching institutes in Bihar as a result of COVID-19 outbreak in the past nine months.

Coaching association officials said around 400,000 people directly linked with these institutes, such as teachers, employees, hostel staffs and mess staffs have no work to do now as all the institutes have remained closed in the past nine months after COVID-19 outbreak.

They said the government also is losing huge revenue every month due to their closure. According to them, the government has lost revenue of approximately Rs25 crores (Rs250 million) so far.

“It’s strange that everything, from cinema halls to shopping malls, has got opened now but coaching institutes are still closed,” a coaching association official said wishing not to be named.

They said the closure of the coaching institutes has also adversely affected the study of the students preparing for matriculation and various competitive examinations.

Around a dozen competitive examinations, such as, for railway recruitment test, SSC exam, Bihar forester test and BPSC’s preliminary test, are scheduled to be held in the next one month beginning December 15 ut the students are dependent on self study.

“Something needs to be done urgently to save a huge population battling starvation. It has been a long time since these institutes are closed. The government must also take care of students whose future is at stake,” Coaching Association of Bihar member Anand Jaiswal said. Jaiswal runs Mentors Eduserv Coaching Institute.

Thousands of coaching institutes have mushroomed up across the states in the past two decades after quality of education at the government-run schools and colleges deteriorated to an alarming level.

Of them, around 4,000 coaching institutes are functioning in Patna alone but many have shut up in the past few months since they didn’t have money to pay salary to their teachers, non-teaching staffs and rent for their buildings.