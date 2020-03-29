Four corona positive cases found in single day in Bihar, total count reaches 15

PATNA—The total number of corona positive cases climbed to 15 on Sunday after four persons were tested positive.

All the four persons who tested positive were admitted to the Jawaharlal Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur.

“Four persons whose blood samples sent for tests have been tested positive,” JLNMCH’s deputy superintendent Dr Ashim Kumar Das said.

The persons tested positive belong to Khagaria, Saharsa, Begusarai and Munger.

Of the remaining 11 persons tested positive, four belong to Munger, four from Patna and one each from Siwan, Nalanda and Lakhisarai.