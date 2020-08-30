Friends in death! Four girls die in a bid to save their drowning friend in Bihar

PATNA—Four girls died in a bid to save their drowning friend in a local pond in Bihar, sending shock waves in the areas.

The heart-rending incident took place in Madhepura district on Saturday.

Reports said the victim girls had gone to the local pond to collector some flowers in view of Karam or Karma, a prominent Hindu festival.

As one of the girls stepped inside, she got trapped in deep water and shouted for help. Subsequently, her friends went into the water one by one to save her but four of them met watery grave.

A 10-year-old girl Sapna Kumari could be saved after a local villager saw them drowning and jumped into the water to save them. However, he could save only one.

Karma festival is celebrated in Indian states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha and West Bengal.

It is dedicated to the worship of Karam deity, the god of power, youth and youthfulness.