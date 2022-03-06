The Bihar Post

Found guilty of kidnapping, court tells juvenile to provide badminton shuttlecocks

By Bihar Post Desk
RANCHI—A juvenile court in Jharkhand has asked a teenager boy to supply two packets of badminton shuttlecocks to a reformatory center as a punishment for kidnapping a minor girl for marriage.

The bizarre judgment was delivered by the juvenile justice board, Dumka, justice Vijay Kumar Yadav who also asked the juvenile delinquent to plant five saplings in the local civil court premises.

According to the police, the victim girl had gone mysteriously missing from her house in January 2019.

Subsequently, the victim family registered a case with the local Jarmundi police which recovered the girl with the teenager while tracking his mobile number.

Since then the case had been pending with the local juvenile court.

