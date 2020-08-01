Former SP leader Amar Singh dies after prolonged illness

Parliamentarian and former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh died after prolonged illness on Saturday. He was 64.

Singh who had friends across the political parties had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for kidney-related problems for the past seven months, media reports said today.

He had undergone a kidney transplant after his kidney failure in 2013.

He was very close to former SP chief Mulayama Singh Yadav but his association came to an end in 2017 when he was expelled from the party headed by Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier in 2010 as well, he was expelled from the party but was reinstated shortly after that.

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी। स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

Several politicians including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed grief over his demise.