The Bihar Post

Former SP leader Amar Singh dies after prolonged illness

IndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Amar Singh, Amar Singh dieath, Kidney, Singapore, India politics, Bihar Post
45

Parliamentarian and former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh died after prolonged illness on Saturday. He was 64.

Singh who had friends across the political parties had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for kidney-related problems for the past seven months, media reports said today.

- Sponsored -

He had undergone a kidney transplant after his kidney failure in 2013.

He was very close to former SP chief Mulayama Singh Yadav but his association came to an end in 2017 when he was expelled from the party headed by Akhilesh Yadav.

You May Like this also

Sushant suicide: Bihar govt hires former…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid-19: Lockdown extended for another…

Bihar Post Desk

Earlier in 2010 as well, he was expelled from the party but was reinstated shortly after that.

Several politicians including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed grief over his demise.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5692 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Indian police ‘arrest’ goat…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt removes Kumawat as health…

Bihar Post Desk

Oxygen cylinder on shoulder, newborn in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,253

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More