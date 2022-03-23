Former RJD MP RK Rana serving jail term in fodder scam dies at AIIMS

PATNA—Former minister and RJD leader RK Rana who was serving jail term in connection with the fodder scam died in course of treatment in Delhi’s AIIMS on Wednesday. According to doctors, he was suffering from multi-organ failure.

Reports said Rana’s condition suddenly worsened last week after which he was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on March 16 for treatment.

- Sponsored -

But as his condition didn’t show any improvement, he was airlifted to Delhi’s AIIMS for better treatment, on Tuesday along with RJD president Lalu Prasad, but he died today. The deceased leader had also represented Khagaria in the Lok Sabha in the past.

A special CBI court in Ranchi had last month awarded five-year jail term and also imposed a fine of Rs60 lakh (Rs6 million), holding him guilty in the fodder scam. Since then he was serving jail term in Ranchi’s Hotwar jail.