Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies after prolonged illness; President, PM condole death

NEW DELHI—Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 84.

Earlier this month, he had undergone brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital in the national capital and also tested positive for Covid-19.

His death was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee who was awarded country’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna had served as the 13 President of India.

He had joined the office on July 25, 2015 and remained there till July 25, 2017.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the former President.

“Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens,” the President tweeted.

PM Modi in his message said, “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”