Former MLA whose private part was chopped by victim convicted for rape 25 years later

PATNA: A local court in Bihar has convicted a former Janata Dal legislator 25 years after he had kidnapped the girl from her house and raped at a secluded place.

Additional district judge, Supaul, Ravi Ranjan Mishra convicted former MLA Yongendra Narayan Sardar along with three others on Monday after the long hearing in the case which lasted for 25 years.

An MLA is a Member of Legislator Assembly. The judgment will be delivered on January 31.

According to police reports, the victim girl was asleep in her home with her mother when Sardar who represented Triveniganj seat in Bihar assembly raided her home at the dead of night along with his supporters on November 16, 1994 and kidnapped the girl at gun-point.

Subsequently, she was locked at a secluded place and was gang-raped by the accused persons. It was during the rape that the victim girl bit the private parts of the legislator and fled the scene as the accused lay writhing in pain.

Later, the accused legislator fled to Nepal for his treatment of his chopped private parts. Three days after the incident the case was registered with the local police station.